COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Mixed reactions to the G7 vaccine plan
June 14 2021 - 07:30
India reports 70,421 new Covid-19 infections, 3,921 deaths
India on Monday reported 70,421 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest since March 31, data from the health ministry showed.
The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.51 million, while total fatalities are at 374,305, the data showed. India added 3,921 deaths overnight.
-REUTERS
June 14 2021 - 06:27
Steady supply of Pfizer Covid-19 doses keeps vaccination momentum going
Just over 1.6-million vaccines have been administered in SA as the health department ramps up efforts to vaccinate more people while the third wave of Covid-19 infections hits the country.
Although there have been questions about the availability of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine - with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) saying J&J must throw away millions of doses of its Covid-19 vaccine manufactured at a Baltimore facility - SA is still receiving Pfizer vaccines to keep the vaccination momentum going.
June 14 2021 - 06:24
Gauteng leads with Covid-19 infections as country records 7,657 new cases
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has recorded 7,657 new Covid-19 cases in SA, it said on Sunday night.
It said this represented a 17.2% positivity rate and brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1,747,082.
June 14 2021 - 06:00
Mixed reactions to the G7 vaccine plan
A G7 plan to donate a billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries will have limited impact because it includes some previous pledges, but it still offers a small lifeline to a global vaccine buying system, according to some experts.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 44,560 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 7,657 new cases, which represents a 17.2% positivity rate. A further 59 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 57,765. Read more: https://t.co/eBE7gl3E1b— NICD (@nicd_sa) June 13, 2021
*See thread pic.twitter.com/EXyXPEcrUV