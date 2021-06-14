COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Mixed reactions to the G7 vaccine plan

June 14 2021 - 06:27

Steady supply of Pfizer Covid-19 doses keeps vaccination momentum going

Just over 1.6-million vaccines have been administered in SA as the health department ramps up efforts to vaccinate more people while the third wave of Covid-19 infections hits the country.

Although there have been questions about the availability of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine - with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) saying J&J must throw away millions of doses of its Covid-19 vaccine manufactured at a Baltimore facility - SA is still receiving Pfizer vaccines to keep the vaccination momentum going.