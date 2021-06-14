South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Mixed reactions to the G7 vaccine plan

14 June 2021 - 06:22 By TimesLIVE
A cabin attendant of Japan Airlines (JAL) receives a dose of the Moderna coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at the company's facility at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan June 14, 2021.
A cabin attendant of Japan Airlines (JAL) receives a dose of the Moderna coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at the company's facility at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan June 14, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

June 14 2021 - 07:30

India reports 70,421 new Covid-19 infections, 3,921 deaths

India on Monday reported 70,421 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest since March 31, data from the health ministry showed.

The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.51 million, while total fatalities are at 374,305, the data showed. India added 3,921 deaths overnight. 

-REUTERS

June 14 2021 - 06:27

Steady supply of Pfizer Covid-19 doses keeps vaccination momentum going

Just over 1.6-million vaccines have been administered in SA as the health department ramps up efforts to vaccinate more people while the third wave of Covid-19 infections hits the country.

Although there have been questions about the availability of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine - with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) saying J&J must throw away millions of doses of its Covid-19 vaccine manufactured at a Baltimore facility - SA is still receiving Pfizer vaccines to keep the vaccination momentum going.

June 14 2021 - 06:24

Gauteng leads with Covid-19 infections as country records 7,657 new cases

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has recorded 7,657 new Covid-19 cases in SA, it said on Sunday night.

It said this represented a 17.2% positivity rate and brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1,747,082.

June 14 2021 - 06:00

Mixed reactions to the G7 vaccine plan

A G7 plan to donate a billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries will have limited impact because it includes some previous pledges, but it still offers a small lifeline to a global vaccine buying system, according to some experts.

subscribe

Most read

  1. SABC news anchors' spoof of ‘Jessica, we are live’ will leave you in stitches South Africa
  2. 'Ghost workers' behind ANC's struggle to pay employees News
  3. 'It's a sticky, sensitive situation': Joy, doubt greet secret birth of Tembisa ... News
  4. Rot sets in at Guptas' abandoned Cape Town mansion News
  5. Mom of 'Thembisa 10' babies not missing — social development South Africa

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail