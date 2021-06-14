Covid-19 pandemic results in decline in reports of elder abuse — Tafta

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a decline of elder abuse cases being reported because of challenges to access the justice system.

This is according to The Association for the Aged (Tafta), a Durban-based organisation that provides care to the elderly at its many residences, ahead of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Tuesday.

The day is set aside by the UN to demonstrate global opposition to the abuse of older people.

Tafta has made a plea to the public to speak up against elder abuse, especially when vulnerable older people are subject to abuse from close family members.

“For too long we’ve seen older people in abuse situations silently endure all manners of abuse from family members,” said Tafta CEO Femada Shamam.