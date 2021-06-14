Date set for bail hearing in Charl Kinnear attempted murder case

An interlocutory application to extract extra information from the police by Zane Killian, one of the men accused of plotting the murder of Lt-Col Charl Kinnear, was refused by the Blue Downs regional court on Monday.

Killian, appearing alongside his alleged co-conspirator, alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack, and three others, wanted the state to hand over a digital copy of one of the cellphones police seized from him when they arrested him in connection with the anti-gang unit detective commander’s murder last year.

His defence counsel argued that the information was necessary for his client to discharge the onus on him of proving his eligibility for bail to the court.

The state, however, argued that Killian was on a “fishing expedition” for evidence relating to the eventual trial — in which case his application was premature — or that he was trying to get information to be used in a possible appeal after his bail was denied for the same crime in the Bellville regional court. His appeal against the Bellville regional court decision was also dismissed by the Western Cape High Court.

The state argued that their case was at a very advanced but very sensitive stage and that the work of interviewing witnesses and sifting through information on the seized cellphones of Modack and his co-accused was directing it to more leads.