From unique birth to meeting with a minister: a timeline of the 'Thembisa 10' so far

The birth of decuplets, allegedly to 37-year-old Thembisa woman Gosiame Thamara Sithole, continues to dominate news headlines as South Africans wait eagerly to meet the “Thembisa 10”.

Pretoria News reported on the births last week, but confusion soon reigned after the national and Gauteng governments said they were unable to confirm the reports.

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina said his office had met with the family, and released a statement on behalf of the family confirming the births.

Here's a timeline of events:

June 8: 'Ten children born at an undisclosed hospital'

Pretoria News reported that a Gauteng woman had broken a Guinness World Record by giving birth to 10 babies at an undisclosed hospital. It said doctors initially detected eight but Sithole and her partner Teboho Tsotetsi were pleasantly surprised when they learnt there were two more babies.

Tsotetsi said seven of the 10 were boys and three girls.