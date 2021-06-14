IN PICS | Gumede's supporters gather in numbers for ex-mayor's court case
14 June 2021 - 15:11
Zandile Gumede's supporters gathered outside the high court in Durban on Monday as the former eThekwini mayor appeared for a pretrial hearing.
The court set a possible trial date for July 18 2022.
Gumede appeared alongside eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza, former supply chain manager Sandile Ngcobo, former eThekwini municipality senior employee Robert Abbu, and senior ANC councillor in the eThekwini municipality Mondli Mthembu.
The accused will stand trial for alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering linked to a multimillion-rand waste collection tender.
