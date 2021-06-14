South Africa

IN PICS | Gumede's supporters gather in numbers for ex-mayor's court case

14 June 2021 - 15:11 By TimesLIVE
Supporters of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede outside the Durban high court on June 14 2021, during her appearance for charges of fraud and corruption involving a R320m waste contract.
Supporters of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede outside the Durban high court on June 14 2021, during her appearance for charges of fraud and corruption involving a R320m waste contract.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Zandile Gumede's supporters gathered outside the high court in Durban on Monday as the former eThekwini mayor appeared for a pretrial hearing.

The court set a possible trial date for July 18 2022.

Gumede appeared alongside eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza, former supply chain manager Sandile Ngcobo, former eThekwini municipality senior employee Robert Abbu, and senior ANC councillor in the eThekwini municipality Mondli Mthembu.

The accused will stand trial for alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering linked to a multimillion-rand waste collection tender.

