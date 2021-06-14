Lifeguards rescue two men from sinking fishing boat in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal lifeguards rescued two men from a sinking fishing boat off-shore from Umhlanga beach on Sunday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

NSRI Durban station commander Jonathan Kellerman said the crew were activated at around 4.22pm after reports about a sinking fishing ski 300m off-shore of Umhlanga beach.

“The sea rescue craft Spirit of Surfski 6 was launched and three NSRI Durban crew, on their private fishing skis, diverted to paddle to the area to join Umhlanga lifeguards on the scene.

“Umhlanga lifeguards rescued both men, locals, to the beach. They were not injured,” Kellerman said.

TimesLIVE