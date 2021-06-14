Millions of ‘possibly contaminated’ J&J vaccines to be discarded: four things you need to know

After reviewing data provided by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has decided to discard some of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccines meant for SA.

The authority said it will release 300,000 J&J vaccines cleared by the FDA and the doses will be shipped to SA.

Here is what you need to know:

Vaccines not suitable

On Sunday, Sahpra CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela said the authority made a decision not to release the vaccines that were not suitable.

“Sahpra focuses on the quality, safety and efficacy of all health products, including Covid-19 vaccines, and will ensure the safety and wellbeing of South Africans will not be compromised in any way,” said Semete-Makokotlela.

Sahpra had registered the Covid-19 vaccine on March 31, with conditions that included that the vaccine should be manufactured under conditions of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) as determined by Sahpra and aligned with global best practice.

About 60 million doses being discarded

Sahpra said a concern was identified by the FDA relating to non-compliance with GMP at the Emergent plant in Baltimore in the US during the manufacturing of a drug substance used in the manufacture of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Subsequently, on June 11, the FDA authorised two batches of drug substance produced by the Emergent site and further determined several other batches are not suitable for use,” it said.

The New York Times reported that the batches being discarded amount to around 60 million doses.

“The FDA has determined several other batches are not suitable for use, but additional batches are under review and the agency will keep the public informed as those reviews are completed,” said the FDA.