Police launch manhunt after vet killed in Krugersdorp on her way to work

Gauteng police are searching for the person — or people — involved in the fatal shooting of a vet on Saturday morning in Krugersdorp.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said a case of murder had been opened for investigation at Krugersdorp SAPS after the 43-year-old woman was found inside her car at about 8am with bullet wounds in her upper body.

Masondo said the motive for the killing was unknown.

Bromhof Veterinary Clinic said Dr Corli van der Walt was killed on Saturday while on her way to work.

“Corli has been with the clinic for the past four years and she has been such an incredible asset to the Bromhof team. She is going to be sorely missed. We ask for your patience and support in the next few weeks while we all manage with this extreme loss. Our team is devastated and it is going to be a very difficult time ahead for us. The clinic will be open as per normal hours at this stage,” said the clinic.

The clinic said Van der Walt always went the extra mile.

“Her love and passion for her job as a vet and her care for her patients was exceptional. She always had a smile on her face and nothing was too difficult for her to do. She was a brilliant mentor and even better friend. We have been so blessed to have had her with our team these past four years and we will miss her dearly.”

Police have appealed for information that could help in the investigation or assist apprehend those responsible by calling their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

Masondo said information could also be given anonymously via the My SAPS app that can be downloaded from any smartphone.

