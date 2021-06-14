South Africa

SA records 5,552 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours with two-thirds in Gauteng

The positivity rate of new cases — the number of positive results against the number of tests taken in 24 hours — continued to climb, hitting 18.5%

14 June 2021 - 20:06 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng accounted for more than two-thirds of the 5,500 Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours.
Gauteng accounted for more than two-thirds of the 5,500 Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours.
Image: 123RF/Kateryna Kon

Gauteng accounted for more than two-thirds of the 5,500 Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday.

Latest figures show that there were 5,552 new infections recorded, with 3,720 of them (67%) being recorded in Gauteng. The province with the next-highest number of cases was the Western Cape with 446 cases, followed by the Northern Cape with 248 and KwaZulu-Natal with 247 cases.

The new infections mean that there have now been 1,752,630 cumulative cases recorded across SA since the outbreak of the virus last year.

The NICD also reported that there were 153 in-hospital deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 57,884. There were 936 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,773,417 people had been vaccinated so far by the close of day on June 12.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Covid-19 exposed weaknesses in SA's food systems: agriculture minister, Thoko Didiza

Agriculture, land affairs and rural development minister Thoko Didiza says the Covid-19 pandemic exposed weaknesses in the country's “food systems”, ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Gauteng leads with Covid-19 infections as country records 7,657 new cases

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has recorded 7,657 new Covid-19 cases in SA, it said on Sunday night.
News
14 hours ago

Covid-19 vaccine rollout: Chinese, Russian vaccines for SA?

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will meet Johnson & Johnson executives tomorrow in an attempt to save SA's stuttering Covid-19 ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SABC news anchors' spoof of ‘Jessica, we are live’ will leave you in stitches South Africa
  2. Rot sets in at Guptas' abandoned Cape Town mansion News
  3. 'It's a sticky, sensitive situation': Joy, doubt greet secret birth of Tembisa ... News
  4. 'Ghost workers' behind ANC's struggle to pay employees News
  5. Mom of 'Thembisa 10' babies not missing — social development South Africa

Latest Videos

A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...
'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal