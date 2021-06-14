Steady supply of Pfizer Covid-19 doses keeps vaccination momentum going

Just over 1.6-million vaccines have been administered in SA as the health department ramps up efforts to vaccinate more people while the third wave of Covid-19 infections hits the country.

Although there have been questions about the availability of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine - with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) saying J&J must throw away millions of doses of its Covid-19 vaccine manufactured at a Baltimore facility - SA is still receiving Pfizer vaccines to keep the vaccination momentum going.

Pfizer continues to supply SA with 636,000 vaccines per week, said Business for SA (B4SA).

B4SA met acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane at the weekend and reconfirmed its commitment to supporting the health department with the vaccination rollout.