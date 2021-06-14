South Africa

Umhlanga high rise evacuated as fire engulfs balcony of tycoon's penthouse

14 June 2021 - 12:36
The balcony of the penthouse at the plush Pearl Sky caught alight early on Monday morning.
Image: Supplied

Scores of residents at the plush Pearl Sky apartment building in Umhlanga were evacuated during the early hours of Monday morning after a fire broke out on the balcony of the penthouse owned by a renowned Durban businessman.

eThekwini fire and rescue divisional commander Jay Kanniappen told TimesLIVE that the fire had broken out around the pool and jacuzzi area of the penthouse on the 32nd floor of the building.

Kanniappen said residents from 30 floors below had to be evacuated.

“There were occupants in the penthouse. But the fire did not affect the interior, rather the wooden deck outside,” he said.

Image: Supplied

“Quick action by our team brought the fire under control. We had a member of the security personnel who was overcome with smoke and treated by paramedics.”

Staff of the businessman, whose identity is known by TimesLIVE, chose not to comment on the incident.

The Pearls of Umhlanga body corporate confirmed in a brief statement that “there was a fire at Pearl Sky in the early hours of this morning”.

“The fire was contained to a balcony and the occupants were not affected.

“As a precautionary measure, residents of the building were evacuated until the fire was extinguished. No one was injured.”

