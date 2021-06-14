South Africa

Water crisis derails justice at Soweto court

14 June 2021 - 12:51 By TimesLIVE
Outside the Protea magistrate's court in Soweto, Johannesburg. File image.
Outside the Protea magistrate's court in Soweto, Johannesburg. File image.
Image: Alaister Russell

The Protea magistrate’s court in Soweto has been shut down from Monday until further notice due to a water crisis.

“The suspension is occasioned by problems of water supply due to damaged and ageing piping infrastructure,” said the justice department.

All matters that were scheduled at the court will be postponed, while members of the public who are supposed to appear before the court are advised to visit the court to secure new court appearance dates.

Justice services will, in the interim, be offered at Lenasia, Kliptown, Orlando and Meadowlands magistrates’ courts.

The department said it was working around the clock with the department of public works “to ensure speedy restoration of services and apologises for any inconvenience this may cause”.

This comes as the City of Johannesburg battles water outages that have affected hospitals.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Government condemns violent Soweto protests over electricity

Large sections of Soweto owe Eskom billions of rand for electricity.
Politics
4 days ago

Joburg runs dry, loses power — with warnings of worse to come

Johannesburg residents were forced to deal with recurring water and power cuts this week. And water outages across the city would get worse if ...
News
1 week ago

Rand Water to open criminal cases as ‘abuse and insults’ fly over water cuts

Rand Water says it will open criminal complaints against members of the public for directing “abusive language and insults” at its employees during ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SABC news anchors' spoof of ‘Jessica, we are live’ will leave you in stitches South Africa
  2. Rot sets in at Guptas' abandoned Cape Town mansion News
  3. 'It's a sticky, sensitive situation': Joy, doubt greet secret birth of Tembisa ... News
  4. 'Ghost workers' behind ANC's struggle to pay employees News
  5. Mom of 'Thembisa 10' babies not missing — social development South Africa

Latest Videos

A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...
'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal