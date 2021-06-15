COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 is playing out in SA’s main economic hubs
June 15 2021 - 09:15
US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene apologises for comparing Covid-19 masks to Holocaust
Republican US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly apologised on Monday for her remarks last month comparing Covid-19 mask requirements and vaccinations to the Nazi Holocaust that killed 6 million Jews.
“I have made a mistake and it's really bothered me for a couple weeks now,” Greene told a news conference. She added that “there's nothing comparable” to the Holocaust and “I know the words I stated were hurtful and for that I am very sorry.”
June 15 2021 - 08:45
Georgia man fatally shoots cashier, injures deputy over face mask dispute
A man shopping at a supermarket in Georgia state on Monday shot and killed the cashier serving him over an argument about his face mask, before wounding an off-duty sheriff's deputy working at the store, local authorities said.
Victor Lee Tucker Jr, 30, shot the supermarket cashier with a handgun and was later involved in a shoot-out with the off-duty deputy, in which both were injured, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
The statement did not provide further details about the argument between Tucker and the cashier, who was also not identified.
June 15 2021 - 08:08
Malaysia grants conditional approval for CanSino, J&J COVID-19 vaccines
Malaysia's health ministry said on Tuesday it has granted conditional approval for emergency use to the single dose COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by China's CanSino Biologics and U.S. drugmaker Johnson&Johnson.
It has also approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for recipients aged 12 and above, the ministry said in a statement.
-REUTERS
June 15 2021 - 07:10
Gauteng DA wants the provincialisation of ambulances halted amid Covid-19 third wave fears
The DA's Jack Bloom has lamented the provincialisation of ambulances in Gauteng, saying it has a negative impact on residents who are complaining about poor service delivery. He called for the move to be halted amid a rise in Covid-19 infections.
The DA Gauteng shadow MEC said he is inundated with calls from residents “who have called an ambulance that does not arrive in good time”.
Bloom said there are 40 fewer ambulances operating after the Gauteng health department “botched its takeover of all ambulance services in the province”.
June 15 2021 - 06:57
Africa’s rising Covid-19 cases ‘especially concerning,’ WHO says
Rising Covid-19 cases in Africa are “especially concerning” because the region has the least amount of access to vaccines, diagnostics and oxygen, said World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Together with the spread of more transmissible variants this increases the continent’s mortality rate among critically ill Covid-19 patients, he told reporters in a briefing on Monday.
June 15 2021 - 06:40
The US exceeds 600,000 Covid-19 deaths
The US crosses 600,000 Covid-19 deaths, a painful reminder that death, sickness and grief still persist as the country begins to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
June 15 2021 - 06:30
Novavax vaccine over 90% effective in U.S. trial
Novavax reported late-stage data from its U.S.-based clinical trial showing its vaccine is more than 90% effective against COVID-19 across a variety of variants of the virus
June 15 2021 - 06:14
UK PM Johnson: many workplaces need to get back to pre-pandemic state
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that he was determined for workplaces to return to a pre-pandemic normal if formal Covid-19 restrictions were lifted on July 19."
There are many businesses that need to move beyond social distancing and many jobs where we need to be able to do things in the way that we always used to do them," Johnson said at a news conference where he delayed the end of restrictions.
"People are yearning to get back to that, as indeed, as I am, and so I'm determined to be able to do that by July 19."
Reuters
June 15 2021 - 06:05
The big three: how Covid-19 is playing out in SA’s main economic hubs
The country’s three most economically active provinces are under the spotlight as a third wave of Covid-19 engulfs the country.
So far it appears “the big three” hubs of Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are on somewhat different journeys with infections, but could end up in the same place.
Though it is not the hardest hit in numbers, KwaZulu-Natal is showing the most marked increase (88%), while Gauteng is carrying the load of new infections nationally (64%).
The Western Cape, like KZN, is not officially in a third wave, but is hot on the heels of Gauteng, which has officially been in it for some weeks.
By Thursday last week, Gauteng was hovering just below 26,000 new infections.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, a further 15,602 were cumulatively added.
June 15 2021 - 06:00
EDITORIAL | Gauteng is doing its citizens a grave Covid-19 injustice
At the end of every day, with rare exception, a statement from the national health department drops with the latest Covid-19 infection figures, including vaccine rollout details. The regularity of the updates, which SA has come to rely on, is to be applauded.
The numbers tell a frightening story. By Sunday, Gauteng was leading the charge, accounting for 64% of new infections.
Yet among provincial officials, there seems to be no sense or urgency to try to prevent a full-scale disaster.
Many reasons are bandied about to account for the sharp increase, especially in Gauteng. People have Covid-19 fatigue; they simply don’t believe things are that bad. A year into lockdown has dulled the senses.
#COVID19 UPDATE: The correct number of COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours is 114, apologies for the inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/Kha5mLPA8y— NICD (@nicd_sa) June 14, 2021