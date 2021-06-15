South Africa

'Konje, what is level 3 again?' - Mzansi reacts to lockdown alert level change

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
15 June 2021 - 21:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that SA will be moving to level 3 of the nationwide lockdown.
Image: GCIS

Social media was flooded with reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Tuesday that SA will be moving to lockdown alert level 3 to try curb the spread of Covid-19.

Ramaphosa addressed the nation on developments in the country’s response to the pandemic, confirming that SA was in the third wave of Covid-19 infections and drew attention to the spike in new cases.

He said Gauteng was the hardest hit province, accounting for nearly two-thirds of new cases measured over the past week.

To try curb the spread of the virus, Ramaphosa announced several restrictions, including a nationwide curfew between 10pm and 4am.

All gatherings, including religious, political and social, are limited to 50 people indoors, 100 outdoors, with a 50% capacity indoors in smaller spaces.

Alcohol sales for off-site consumption is restricted to between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday, excluding public holidays. Alcohol sales for on-site consumption are permitted per licence conditions till 9pm. Alcohol consumption in all public spaces, including beaches and parks, is strictly prohibited.

On social media, the hashtag #FamilyMeetings topped the trends list, as users weighed in on the updated regulations.



Booze sales restricted, curfew tightened and size of gatherings reduced: SA moved to lockdown level 3

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday moved the country to lockdown level 3 amid a surge of Covid-19 cases, particularly in Gauteng.
Politics
1 hour ago

IN FULL | 'We have to act decisively and quickly to save lives': Ramaphosa's full address to SA on the move to level 3

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced that the country would be moved to lockdown level 3 restrictions.
Politics
1 hour ago

'Level 2 does not have sufficient impact': David Makhura hints at harder lockdown for Gauteng

Gauteng premier David Makhura says the province is looking at "extraordinary measures".
Politics
1 day ago
