'Konje, what is level 3 again?' - Mzansi reacts to lockdown alert level change

Social media was flooded with reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Tuesday that SA will be moving to lockdown alert level 3 to try curb the spread of Covid-19.

Ramaphosa addressed the nation on developments in the country’s response to the pandemic, confirming that SA was in the third wave of Covid-19 infections and drew attention to the spike in new cases.

He said Gauteng was the hardest hit province, accounting for nearly two-thirds of new cases measured over the past week.

To try curb the spread of the virus, Ramaphosa announced several restrictions, including a nationwide curfew between 10pm and 4am.

All gatherings, including religious, political and social, are limited to 50 people indoors, 100 outdoors, with a 50% capacity indoors in smaller spaces.

Alcohol sales for off-site consumption is restricted to between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday, excluding public holidays. Alcohol sales for on-site consumption are permitted per licence conditions till 9pm. Alcohol consumption in all public spaces, including beaches and parks, is strictly prohibited.

On social media, the hashtag #FamilyMeetings topped the trends list, as users weighed in on the updated regulations.