Officer Duke is recovering well while police mourn two fallen K9s

Meanwhile, news of the deaths of Simba and Shaka left police officers and private security companies, who had worked alongside the two dogs in operations, devastated.

Mi7 National Group said many of its seasoned reaction officers had worked alongside Officer Simba.

“He was meticulously trained and boasted a long track record of taking down some of the city's hardest criminals. But most of all, he was a really good boy.”

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the dogs were shot in a shoot-out with four suspects, sought for an armed robbery and murder of a policeman.​

“It is reported that on May 24, Lt-Col [Jabulani] Ndawonde, the acting station commander of Ndawondwe SAPS was off duty and en route to his residence in a marked state vehicle. While in the vicinity of Bhamshela taxi rank, the lieutenant-colonel was ambushed by unknown assailants and subsequently shot dead. His vehicle crashed into a nearby fence along the R614 road.

“Lt-Col Ndawonde sustained multiple gunshot wounds and his 9mm service pistol and an R5 automatic rifle were taken by the suspects.

“A case docket of murder and armed robbery was registered and allocated for investigation.