POLL | Do you think SA should be placed under tougher lockdown?

SA was moved to an adjusted level 2 lockdown last month, limiting all gatherings to 100 people inside and 250 outside, with a 50% capacity indoors in smaller spaces.

The national curfew was adjusted to between 11pm and 4am.

However, Gauteng premier David Makhura said this was not sufficient and the province would be looking at “extraordinary measures” to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“Level 2, as we have it now, does not have a sufficient impact because people are going on as if we are not in the middle of a raging pandemic. We are looking at extraordinary measures, including those we took last time,” he said during a visit to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic hospital at the weekend.

Makhura said the province would ask for increased measures when they meet the National Coronavirus Command Council.

Speaking on SABC news on Sunday, acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said her department would make recommendations to the council this week.

“We are not yet at a place where we have reached herd immunity and the basic things we need to do to contain the virus remain critical. The wearing of masks and sanitising of hands are still very important.

“If South Africans continue to behave recklessly, numbers will go up. We are expecting to make pronouncements on restrictions to the command council this week,” said Kubayi-Ngubane.