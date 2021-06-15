South Africa

SA records 157 new Covid-19 deaths and 8,400 new cases in 24 hours

15 June 2021 - 21:56 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded more than 8,400 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Tuesday.
Image: Pixabay

SA passed another grim Covid-19 milestone on Tuesday night, as the 58,000 mark for fatalities linked to the coronavirus pandemic was breached.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), there were 157 in-hospital deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 58,041.

In its latest release on SA's Covid-19 statistics, the NICD also confirmed that there were 8,436 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, at a positivity rate of 17.8%. This means that there have now been 1,761,066 confirmed infections across SA to date.

The vast majority of the new infections (64%, or 5,433 cases) were in Gauteng.

