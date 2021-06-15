South Africa

'Too drunk to remember': Gqeberha woman jailed for raping teenage boy

15 June 2021 - 10:18 By Riaan Marais
The woman did not dispute the evidence and said she had been too drunk to recall the events. Stock photo.
Image: EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN/123RF

A 29-year-old Gqeberha woman has been sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for the rape of a 13-year-old boy in 2020.

Thembakazi Dyamani pleaded guilty on March 25 to the rape and was sentenced in the regional court in Gqeberha on Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said the incident took place on June 4, when Dyamani had accompanied two boys, both 13, to stay with a relative of hers.

Dyamani and the boys are not related.

While at the relative’s home, Dyamani shared a bed with the boys and fondled the victim before having sex with him.

The next day, the boy told his friend what had happened and then told his parents.

Dyamani did not dispute the evidence and said she had been too drunk to recall the events, Ngcakani said.

