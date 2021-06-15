WATCH | ‘Daddy has won’ — SA has a laugh at man who believes he bagged ‘diamonds’ in Ladysmith

SA has been left in stitches after a video of a hopeful digger, who believed he found “diamonds” in Ladysmith, went viral.

During the week scores of people descended on KwaHlathi, outside Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal, believing there are diamonds in the area.

On Monday, people posted videos and images on social media of the “precious” stones said to be selling from R200 to R500, depending on the size.

In a now-viral video, an unidentified man can be heard speaking in isiZulu and jokingly telling his partner, over the phone, to burn everything at home because he had won big.

“Ngiyakuthanda yazi baby, uBaba seke winile [I love you, baby. Daddy has won],” the man can be heard saying while the crowd in the background laughs.

“Lalela, siyodla eDubai manje [Listen, we’re going to eat in Dubai now].”