South Africa

WATCH | ‘Daddy has won’ — SA has a laugh at man who believes he bagged ‘diamonds’ in Ladysmith

15 June 2021 - 11:10
One man in Ladysmith believed he had won big. Stock photo.
One man in Ladysmith believed he had won big. Stock photo.
Image: Petra Diamonds

SA has been left in stitches after a video of a hopeful digger, who believed he found “diamonds” in Ladysmith, went viral. 

During the week scores of people descended on KwaHlathi, outside Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal, believing there are diamonds in the area. 

On Monday, people posted videos and images on social media of the “precious” stones said to be selling from R200 to R500, depending on the size. 

In a now-viral video, an unidentified man can be heard speaking in isiZulu and jokingly telling his partner, over the phone, to burn everything at home because he had won big. 

Ngiyakuthanda yazi baby, uBaba seke winile [I love you, baby. Daddy has won],” the man can be heard saying while the crowd in the background laughs. 

Lalela, siyodla eDubai manje [Listen, we’re going to eat in Dubai now].”

The stones have not yet been classified as diamonds or any other form of crystal mineral. 

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala expressed concern about the crowd gathering in the area, saying illegal mining activities could violate Covid-19 regulations.

“We are deeply concerned about the images showing people coming from as far as as neighbouring provinces and flocking into KwaHlathi. We are worried that if not brought under control, the situation could result in chaos and a possible stampede,” he said. 

“We call for order and calm and urge all those involved to cease their operations and vacate the site to allow the department of mineral resources and energy to conduct a proper inspection of the site and of what has been discovered there.”

On social media, many reacted with laughter to the situation, with some saying the government should let people keep the stones. 

Here is a snapshot of some reactions:

READ MORE:

Dreams of easier life as 'diamond rush' grips KZN after discovery of unidentified stones

Some people have started selling the stones, with the starting price ranging from R100 to R300.
News
6 hours ago

Carnival mood as hordes make their way to KZN ‘diamond rush’

Camp chairs, food stalls and hopeful diggers have crowded an area rumoured to be full of the precious gems
News
18 hours ago

'Diamond rush' in KZN sparks call for calm, pending inspection

Geological and mining experts will be dispatched to KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, where throngs of people have gathered in the belief they have found ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Rot sets in at Guptas' abandoned Cape Town mansion News
  2. 'It's a sticky, sensitive situation': Joy, doubt greet secret birth of Tembisa ... News
  3. Joburg couple ‘electrocuted’ after returning home from honeymoon South Africa
  4. 'Ghost workers' behind ANC's struggle to pay employees News
  5. Mediclinic says it did not treat mom of 'Thembisa 10' babies, despite claim in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...
'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal