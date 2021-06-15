‘We are in big trouble, it’s time to wake up’: Gauteng doctor as Covid-19 cases increase

A Gauteng doctor who tested positive for Covid-19 months after receiving the vaccine has warned that hospitals are full and no-one should become complacent.

“The situation is dire and hospitals are full. There is a lack of and shortage of ICU beds for patients. We are in big trouble and we are nowhere near the peak of the third wave of infections,” Dr Marlin McKay told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

McKay, who runs his own practice in Florida, Roodepoort, received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine in February.