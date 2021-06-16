COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | India reports 62,224 new COVID-19 cases, 2,542 deaths

June 16 2021 - 10:42

Shocked by Covid-19 deaths, young Indians rush for life insurance

Like many other twenty-somethings in India, Beverly Coutinho kept postponing buying a life insurance policy, until a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths made her confront her own mortality.

"I saw people my own age dying, which prompted me to get life insurance immediately," says Coutinho, a 24-year-old senior executive at a public relations agency in Mumbai.

"I wouldn't want my family to be in situation where they have to scramble for funds if something happens to me."