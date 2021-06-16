South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | India reports 62,224 new COVID-19 cases, 2,542 deaths

16 June 2021 - 07:45 By TimesLIVE
A medical worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to a woman during a vaccination session for elderly people over 85 years old, at an auditorium in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 16 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Ann Wang

June 16 2021 - 10:42

Shocked by Covid-19 deaths, young Indians rush for life insurance

Like many other twenty-somethings in India, Beverly Coutinho kept postponing buying a life insurance policy, until a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths made her confront her own mortality.

"I saw people my own age dying, which prompted me to get life insurance immediately," says Coutinho, a 24-year-old senior executive at a public relations agency in Mumbai.

"I wouldn't want my family to be in situation where they have to scramble for funds if something happens to me."

June 16 2021 - 07:18

India reports 62,224 new COVID-19 cases, 2,542 deaths

India reported on Wednesday 62,224 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.63 million, while total fatalities are at 379,573, the data showed. India added 2,542 deaths overnight.

-REUTERS

June 16 2021 - 07:00

WATCH | Booze restrictions, curfew and level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of public holiday

On Tuesday President Cyril Ramaphosa chaired meetings of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC), the president’s co-ordinating council and the cabinet, and addressed the nation a day before Youth Day.

The address came amid calls for tighter restrictions and lockdown measures in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with Gauteng at the forefront of the country’s surging third wave of infections.

