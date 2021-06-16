WATCH | From bloodshed on the firing line in 1976 to the future: 45 years since the Soweto uprising

June 16 means many different things for people.

For some elders it brings back pain, trauma and bad memories — but also has a hint of feeling proud.

For some of the younger generation it does not mean much because it is difficult to relate to the events, and for others it is an opportunity to be thankful for the current education system.

Youth Day on Wednesday marks 45 years since the Soweto uprising against Afrikaans as a medium of instruction and the Bantu education system.

More than four decades later, we speak to both the youth of 1976 and the youth of today about their experiences, the “firing line” and the legacy left for the current younger generation.

TimesLIVE