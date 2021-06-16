South Africa

WATCH | From bloodshed on the firing line in 1976 to the future: 45 years since the Soweto uprising

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
16 June 2021 - 06:00

June 16 means many different things for people.

For some elders it brings back pain, trauma and bad memories — but also has a hint of feeling proud.

For some of the younger generation it does not mean much because it is difficult to relate to the events, and for others it is an opportunity to be thankful for the current education system. 

Youth Day on Wednesday marks 45 years since the Soweto uprising against Afrikaans as a medium of instruction and the Bantu education system.

More than four decades later, we speak to both the youth of 1976 and the youth of today about their experiences, the “firing line” and the legacy left for the current younger generation.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Disturbing that youth are uninformed about June 16, says Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says it is disturbing that knowledge and awareness about the historic events of June 16 that transpired 45 years ago was ...
Politics
2 days ago

Meet the young men, women making an impact in their communities

With youth unemployment at 75% in SA, the country’s first generation of ‘born frees’ face many challenges. Ahead of Youth Day this week, young adults ...
News
3 days ago

The journey so far: what I would tell my younger self

In honour of Youth Day, we asked some prominent people what they wish they’d known in their formative years
Lifestyle
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Daddy has won’ — SA has a laugh at man who believes he bagged ... South Africa
  2. Joburg couple ‘electrocuted’ after returning home from honeymoon South Africa
  3. Rot sets in at Guptas' abandoned Cape Town mansion News
  4. Mediclinic says it did not treat mom of 'Thembisa 10' babies, despite claim in ... South Africa
  5. 'It's a sticky, sensitive situation': Joy, doubt greet secret birth of Tembisa ... News

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...