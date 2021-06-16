WATCH | Honolulu police release new footage of Lindani Myeni killing

Doorbell footage from the luxurious Honolulu, Hawaii home where KwaZulu-Natal-born club rugby player Lindani Myeni was shot and killed on April 14 has been released.

The video, which is just over three minutes long, covers the period between 8.07pm and 8.15pm on the night of the shooting.

The first doorbell recording starts at 8.07pm and and shows the 29-year-old’s car driving into the parking area at 91 Coelho Way, right behind another car that contains two of the five occupants of the property.

The video then shows the couple walking into the building followed by Myeni, who is wearing his uMqhele, a traditional ceremonial Zulu headband, something he would wear to visit a spiritual place like a church or temple.