Youth can change people's lives 'just like Hector Pieterson', says his sister Antoinette Sithole

“And a man just came from nowhere running towards me and as he passed me, my eyes followed him and not very far from where I was, something [had] happened. And I think that man was actually running to the scene. When he got there, you could see that he was making way, pushing students.”

Sithole recalled seeing the man, who she later found out was Mbuyisa Makhubo, struggle and eventually lift a body off the ground. She recognised the body as that of her brother after spotting his shoes.

An agitated Sithole then ran to the scene as Makhubo came her way with a wounded Pieterson in his arms.

“I joined them and while running I was asking this man, ‘who are you, this is my brother, I’ve been looking for him. Where are you taking him’? ... but the man kept running.

“All of a sudden, a car just stopped in front of us and a lady jumped out and introduced herself as a journalist and said she could help us. So as that man was about to put my brother in the car, he said ‘oh, he’s dead’.

“I was sort of torn in two, I could see myself on the other end crying in desperation ... it was like this is not real, it can’t be happening,” she recalled.

Makhubo, Sithole and Pieterson gained recognition when an image of the former carrying Pieterson with the 12-year-old's sister running alongside them made headlines in SA and globally.

The iconic image, which became one of the symbols of the struggle against apartheid, was captured by photographer Sam Nzima.

Sithole shared fond memories of her brother, with whom she had a close relationship. She described him as “naughty but quiet” and with a fondness for karate movies.