YOUTH SPEAK | I'm still feeling the pain of losing my mom but I'm driven to succeed

For me, lockdown was a challenge because I love to learn in a formal learning environment. It was really difficult for me because I do not have my own room to study in peace and quiet.

My mother and I share a room, so at night I have to study at the kitchen table because I do not want to disturb my mom’s sleep. Or I go and study at my mom’s friend’s house during the day, so that I can get my work done and meet some of my deadlines.

I started this exciting journey with my goal to receive distinctions and pass my grade well.

Instead, it turned out to be a year where I am in fear, anxiety and depression. Am I going to pass this year? My parents are not that experienced with home schooling because both my parents — I should actually just say my mommy, she’s a single mother who receives a social grant due to disability — cannot help me because she only has grade 9, and my dad, well, let’s just say he only gives money when he feels like it, because my mommy raised me all on her own. She made me the young lady I am today.

My mother spent almost R2,000 in two months for my online studies and she cannot afford to spend more because we need food in our house. So I told her I would use my resources, such as my textbooks and my knowledge, to study and finish my online studies.

It’s hard because all my friends — well, most of them — have Wi-Fi. Not all are so kind as to help one another. I have to work and sweat very hard. I may not have all the resources like a laptop and Wi-Fi, but I will do whatever it takes to become a social worker and make a difference in someone else’s life who is exactly where I am today.