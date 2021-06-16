YOUTH SPEAK | University is a lonely haul at times, but I'm proud to be making progress on my own terms

Since I was struggling with time management, I decided to draw up a study plan for myself, which of course I did not follow for at least 14 days. I had to encourage myself to try to get out of my comfort zone and finish what I started. This is when I started enjoying doing my school work. I now had a plan which I followed.

There are some radio shows and television channels that would broadcast grade 12 content. This was great because I needed all the help I could get, but I was facing a problem: the shows were broadcast at the same time when my family wanted to watch their evening shows. I sometimes could not tune in because they just did not let me. It was always six people against one.

After the president announced that the lockdown was being extended, I was shocked. How could this happen? It was heartbreaking and stressful at the same time. Another full month at home, trying to fight procrastination. Online learning and other methods of learning were being introduced.

My school started WhatsApp groups to help bridge the gap of online learning, since it was expensive and some pupils could not access it. With that said, I had to try out more things by myself, like watching YouTube videos and also going on educational websites. You know what that means — more data, and more data means more money. I had to stop because now my family was starting to complain that they were spending more money on data than on groceries. Fortunately I was able to reach out to a friend so that we could study together.

My time-management fun was short-lived, as I had to start all over again. With my new study plan made, I had to spend more hours studying. I now had to adjust to studying both in the afternoon and at night. In the afternoons I did the work that I found easy and at night I practised the difficult subjects. This is what is helping me right now. I miss school, even though it is kind of fun not waking up early in the morning. I miss the school vibes, interactions with other pupils.

My advice to other pupils is to draw up study plans, to improve their time-management skills, and that with every subject they must make notes on what they do not understand and ask those questions when schools reopen.

With that said, my personal lockdown experience was both difficult and easy at the same time.

TimesLIVE