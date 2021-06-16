YOUTH SPEAK | 'I am now this person I thought I would never be'

This essay is part of a June 16 series to be published on TimesLIVE on Youth Day. The Sunday Times last year published extracts from the book Learning under Lockdown, compiled by professor Jonathan Jansen and Emily O’Ryan to celebrate Youth Day. Fast-forward to 2021: some stories reveal further heartbreak while others have happier endings. The series of essays published today on TimesLIVE looks at where these children are now, a year later.

2021: Matriculated last year, now at Wits University

My matric year was really tough, but it was an interesting journey. Writing the matric paper felt different because I knew whatever I was writing would determine my future. I applied at various institutions. I did not do it myself. I was helped by two organisations, I am a "future leader" and Sanele Enock the Brand. They applied for me at UKZN, UCT, Wits University and North West University.

We applied for physics, physiotherapy and mechanical engineering. I have always wanted to be in the health science faculty, but I was also interested in physics and nuclear sciences. I got my results and I got five distinctions.

I was accepted at UCT to study physiotherapy, I got in at North West University, and I was accepted at Wits. It was a difficult choice to make, but I went for Wits because it is the best. The others are good too, but I settled for Wits. I am now doing Bachelor of Science in physiotherapy.

Starting at university was very difficult. I remember I cried a lot because I do not have family here. I am at res alone. I had to learn how to use a computer because I did not know how to use it before. I had to learn to make photocopies and print out documents.

This journey has been a rollercoaster. I would cry, especially at night, because that is when I would reflect on my day. On my first day of class, I could not access the learning site that Wits is using for lectures. I did not know what was going on. I thought it was Wi-Fi. As the day went on, I made a lot of calls; I spoke to my mentor Dr Zamantungwa Khumalo. She suggested that I go on YouTube and do a search on how to use a computer. I ended up missing my first class, but luckily there was a recording of it.