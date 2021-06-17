'Black excellence in business, you ran your race' — SA pays tribute to former Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza
The passing of former Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza has sent shock waves across the country, as many paid tribute to the business leader on social media.
His family confirmed on Wednesday that he died from Covid-19 related complications.
The ANC said Mabuza will be remembered for his contribution to the business landscape in SA.
“Mabuza was an integral part of the SA business landscape for many years. He will be remembered as a distinguished and formidable businessman who touched the lives of South Africans in a profound way.
“At the time of his passing, he was a chairperson of Net1 and Sun International boards. The people of SA will treasure his memory as one of the nation's most distinguished sons who contributed enormously to the reconstruction and development of our country,” said the ANC.
Mabuza's family said: “He was a gallant fighter for the political and economic freedom of South Africans. On this day [June 16] in 1976, he had joined thousands of black youths who demanded the end of Bantu education. He was later expelled for participating in that seminal protest that exposed the brutality of the apartheid regime and propelled the struggle for liberation.
“The family is grateful for the support and prayers during this time. We request the public afford the family privacy and space as we process the passing of our father.”
I'm.still shocked at the passing of Jabu Mabuza, what a loss.— Responsible Father of Three!!! 🇿🇦 (@AndileMlondo) June 17, 2021
Jabu Mabuza had the exemplary leadership that often lacks in boards here in South Africa.— Makhosi. (@Makh0si) June 17, 2021
Rest in peace Jabu Mabuza,— Mukwevho Thabelo🤳🏿 (@Rabza8488) June 17, 2021
Black excellence in business.
You ran your race Sir, go rest in peace.#RIPJabuMabuza pic.twitter.com/bXQxG4Xq8G
And I am sure his good friend Peter Matlare and others were happy to receive Jabu. He was so well loved and respected. 💔💔— Zelda la Grange ©™✌ (@ZeldalaGrangeSA) June 17, 2021
Jabu Mabuza, what a gentleman !! Condolences to the family and friends 🙏. Huge loss for the country— Arnold (@ArnoldMokoena) June 17, 2021
I am shattered at the passing of Jabu Mabuza. In some of our darkest times, when it mattered most, Jabu stood up to be counted in the defence of our precious country. Passionate, indefatigable, courageous. It was a privilege to walk part of that journey with him. RIP— Nicky Newton-King (@gapyearnk) June 17, 2021
