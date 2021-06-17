'Black excellence in business, you ran your race' — SA pays tribute to former Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza

The passing of former Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza has sent shock waves across the country, as many paid tribute to the business leader on social media.

His family confirmed on Wednesday that he died from Covid-19 related complications.

The ANC said Mabuza will be remembered for his contribution to the business landscape in SA.

“Mabuza was an integral part of the SA business landscape for many years. He will be remembered as a distinguished and formidable businessman who touched the lives of South Africans in a profound way.

“At the time of his passing, he was a chairperson of Net1 and Sun International boards. The people of SA will treasure his memory as one of the nation's most distinguished sons who contributed enormously to the reconstruction and development of our country,” said the ANC.

Mabuza's family said: “He was a gallant fighter for the political and economic freedom of South Africans. On this day [June 16] in 1976, he had joined thousands of black youths who demanded the end of Bantu education. He was later expelled for participating in that seminal protest that exposed the brutality of the apartheid regime and propelled the struggle for liberation.

“The family is grateful for the support and prayers during this time. We request the public afford the family privacy and space as we process the passing of our father.”

