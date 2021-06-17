COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 13,246 new cases recorded in SA over 24 hours

June 17 2021 - 06:45

Could a shipping crisis derail post-pandemic economic recovery? | Inside Story

A coronavirus outbreak in southern China's manufacturing and export hub is having a ripple effect on global trade. Guangdong province has imposed lockdowns to contain a rise in cases.

That's slowing activity in the region's container ports, causing global delivery delays. Businesses are warning of disruptions until Christmas.

So as countries start to reopen businesses and trade, could this crisis derail economic recovery from the pandemic?