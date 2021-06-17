South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 13,246 new cases recorded in SA over 24 hours

17 June 2021 - 06:00 By TimesLIVE
Medical workers administer tests at the Bondi Beach drive-through coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing centre in the wake of new positive cases in Sydney, Australia, June 17, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

June 17 2021 - 07:00

Regeneron's Covid-19 drug cuts deaths in hospitalized patients

A Covid-19 antibody cocktail developed by Regeneron and Roche reduced deaths in hospitalized patients whose own immune systems had failed to produce a response, a large British study found.

June 17 2021 - 06:45

Could a shipping crisis derail post-pandemic economic recovery? | Inside Story

A coronavirus outbreak in southern China's manufacturing and export hub is having a ripple effect on global trade. Guangdong province has imposed lockdowns to contain a rise in cases.

That's slowing activity in the region's container ports, causing global delivery delays. Businesses are warning of disruptions until Christmas.

So as countries start to reopen businesses and trade, could this crisis derail economic recovery from the pandemic?

June 17 2021 - 06:30

India defends 16-week gap for Covid booster shots

India's government defended its decision to double the gap between the two doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to up to 16 weeks, after three advisers said there was no agreement on such a wide interval.

June 17 2021 - 06:15

EDITORIAL | South Africans must get over Covid-19 fatigue and take things seriously

President Cyril Ramaphosa moved SA from Covid-19 alert level 2 to level 3 on Tuesday evening, as new infections surge across the country and experts warn the third wave will be our greatest tsunami to date. Yet the new restrictions announced by the president are a far cry from the tight regulations SA went through last year. 

June 17 2021 - 06:00

Gauteng government drags its heels amid petition to reopen Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

“It’s not so much about the horror you actually see in the hospital. It is a humanitarian disaster that is happening to people with no voice and no access to care. It is about people dying in their homes.”

