Health department asks for patience over SIU's Digital Vibes probe

Buthelezi said there was ongoing communication between himself and the SIU with the latest communication being on Monday.

“The SIU has not concluded its processes and the report has not yet been handed over to the department of health. We are aware that when the SIU do their investigation, they normally do what is called a referral for disciplinary processes.”

Buthelezi said the department was still waiting for the referral.

Buthelezi said the department had suspended the contract in February and reported the irregular expenditure in terms of the PFMA.

“We have commenced with consequence management in relation to the wrongdoing by the officials identified in the investigation report. However, on discussion with the SIU, they said it would be advisable that we wait for the referral from them as they felt that some of the charges that are recommended in the report might actually expand because they have more powers.”

He said both parties felt that they compiled a comprehensive charge sheet.

“We have commenced discussions with senior counsel in relation to the recovery of funds mentioned in the report but again the SIU has advised that they actually have mechanisms in place so we should wait for them in terms of recouping the funds.”

Buthelezi told MPs he had been advised to wait for the SIU’s final report, which was expected at the end of June, before acting on the recommendations from the internal Ngubane report.

Despite Buthelezi’s plea, NFP’s Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam demanded to know the names of the individuals who managed the process.

FF Plus’ Phillip van Staden insisted that Mkhize, who is on special leave, be summoned to appear before parliament.

“This report, with all due respect, is disappointing and does not give us information that we need to get on this matter and that’s why I am saying the person involved in this matter, must come and appear before us.”