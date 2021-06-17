'It's fake, there was no earthquake in KZN,' says Council for Geoscience
The Council for Geoscience has rubbished reports about an alleged earthquake in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday morning.
Reports surfaced after a website Volcano Discovery initially published unverified information about seismic activity in the iLembe district municipality, 36km north of Durban at 4am.
The website has since changed this information to refer to seismic activity in the uMzinyathi district municipality, about 65km northeast of Pietermaritzburg.
Council for Geoscience spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela said they had checked with their international counterparts and there was no record of any seismic activity in the province.
“It's not true — there is no recording of the earthquake in KwaZulu-Natal. We wouldn't have missed it and have also checked with our neighbouring countries — there's nothing. The website that initially reported it has since withdrawn that information because there is no earthquake that occurred in KZN on Thursday morning,” she said.
