New innovation allows you to ‘pay by car’ to fast-track refuelling

Fuel management and payment solutions specialists Payment24 have launched “biometrics for the vehicle” which instantly identifies any vehicle enrolled in the system as it drives into the forecourt, and then authorises refuelling and automates payment.

According to Payment24, the new module in their solutions suite is designed to allow petrol companies and organisations operating their own fuelling home bases to improve service and efficiency and reduce the risk of fraud.

Payment24 CEOs Shadab Rahil and Nolan Daniel said FastLane adds another layer of security to Payment24’s portfolio of more than 20 fuel and fleet management solutions.

They said it offers service station owners, fleet managers and individual consumers greater efficiency and a better refuelling experience with the added advantage that drivers and petrol attendants do not have to touch cards or keypads to make payments during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are advancing to a stage in which the vehicle becomes the payment mechanism, taking away the time and effort traditionally needed to refuel a vehicle. Using advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence, we have made ‘paying by car’ a lot faster and more secure than using something like a fleet card. It’s the gateway to a world of cashless transactions, real-time visibility and satisfied customers. Payment24 FastLane is a way to distinguish yourself, giving customers peace of mind and building loyalty,” said Daniel.

The system uses cameras and artificial intelligence to detect a vehicle’s registration number, make, model, colour and type as it drives into the refuelling station. This data is sent to the Payment24 cloud, and if the vehicle is registered in the system, refuelling could be pre-authorised or a push notification can be sent to the FastLane companion app for driver verification and authorisation.