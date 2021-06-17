Nurses 'overwhelmed, at risk of burnout' as cases soar above 13,000

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) on Thursday warned that nurses in Gauteng were overwhelmed, overburdened and at risk of burnout as Covid-19 cases in the country soared above 13,000 over a 24-hour period.

“They are losing their colleagues and loved ones in the process, so the nurses are not coping at the moment. But it is not only nurses, we are even seeing it with doctors,” said Denosa acting provincial secretary Bongani Mazibuko.

Mazibuko said the workload was intense, and healthcare workers at times pulled 72-hour shifts or worked 7am to 7pm for up to four to five days a week.

“It means you are going to have people coming to work but they lack the willpower to work because there is so much work and they are not getting enough time to rest and recuperate.”

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday that SA recorded more than 13,000 new Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours.

In its latest statistics, the NICD said 13,246 new cases were recorded at a positivity rate of 21.7%. Gauteng was at the forefront of the growing numbers, with 7,859 new infections.