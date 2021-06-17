Siberian tiger kills employee and another tiger at Gqeberha predator park

A predator park worker was killed by a Siberian tiger on Wednesday afternoon.

An electric fencing in the enclosure housing two tigers, Jasper and Jade, was being repaired when Jasper jumped the exterior fence and got out, management of Seaview Predator Park in Gqeberha said.

According to a statement by the park, employee David Solomon was in the passageway between enclosures walking towards the water supply taps when the tiger escaped.

“David attempted to climb the fence of a different enclosure to get to safety and was pulled off the fence by Jasper.

“We confirm that David obviously had bite marks but it would seem that Jasper broke David’s neck when he pulled David off the fence.”

The park said Jasper then proceeded to jump the exterior fence of the next door enclosure which houses Siberian tigers Judah and Amber.

“A fight ensued between Judah and Jasper and Judah was killed. Jasper, being an (unneutered) male Siberian tiger, wanted the attentions of Amber, a female Siberian tiger.”