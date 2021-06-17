South Africa

Soweto spaza shops looted, foreign nationals evicted

At least seven families left to pick up what was left of their belongings out in the cold in Diepkloof

17 June 2021 - 10:40 By Promise Marupeng
A couple taking their belongings during Operation Dudula to remove all illegal foreigners in Diepkloof, Soweto.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Scenes of looting and forceful evictions of families accused of living in drug dens played out on Wednesday in Soweto, where foreign-owned spaza shops were also attacked overnight.

At least seven families were left to pick up what was left of their belongings out in the cold in Diepkloof, where scores of community members went house to house evicting people.

The community had gathered under the banner of the so-called Operation Dudula, which targeted people they said were illegal foreigners running spaza shops and selling goods in the township. On Tuesday night, after the circulation of a poster calling for the forceful removal of foreign nationals, several spaza shops in Mofolo South and Naledi were looted.

