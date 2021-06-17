South Africa

Walmer, Summerstrand, Kariega are Nelson Mandela Bay’s Covid-19 hotspots

17 June 2021 - 15:58 By Herald Reporter
Concern is mounting over a steady rise in new Covid-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay. Stock photo.
Concern is mounting over a steady rise in new Covid-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Kateryna Kon

Nelson Mandela Bay has recorded 347 new Covid-19 cases, with Walmer, Kariega and Summerstrand identified as hotspots in the metro. 

The number of active cases in the city has risen to 1,421, with infections soaring in the three areas, which had recorded 99, 97 and 88 cases respectively by Wednesday.

The severity of the situation had resulted in the metro being declared a hotspot, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber said on Thursday.

The chamber appealed to residents, business owners and staff to exercise extra caution as infections continued to rise. 

“We are deeply concerned about the steady rise in new Covid-19 cases in the metro.

“With the new variant reportedly easily transmitted, it has the potential to infect a large number of people, place a greater strain on the city’s already overburdened public healthcare system and lead to a greater loss of lives,” it said.

Nelson Mandela Bay has recorded 3,004 deaths since the start of the outbreak, while recoveries stand at 54,424.

“Our local economy is still reeling from the last lockdown and ongoing restrictions as per the various alert levels, which has affected the sustainability of businesses, particularly in the tourism and hospitality sectors,” the chamber said.

“Also very concerning is the impact this has had in terms of the increase in business closures and rising unemployment rates.”

HeraldLIVE

READ MORE:

Western Cape officially enters third wave with 9,300 active Covid-19 cases

The province has officially entered the third wave of Covid-19, says the head of health Dr Keith Cloete.
News
7 hours ago

Rise in child Covid-19 infections 'a reflection of what is happening in communities'

Prof Haroon Saloojee, of Wits University's paediatrics and child health department, said in both previous waves, infections in children increased as ...
News
5 hours ago

Abdool Karim: Halt elective surgeries, use field hospitals & act to curb booze excesses

“It’s not that there are no beds — it is you have to plan to have enough beds,” says Prof Salim Abdool Karim.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Daddy has won’ — SA has a laugh at man who believes he bagged ... South Africa
  2. Mediclinic says it did not treat mom of 'Thembisa 10' babies, despite claim in ... South Africa
  3. Steve Biko Academic Hospital CEO says 'Thembisa 10' not admitted there South Africa
  4. Joburg couple ‘electrocuted’ after returning home from honeymoon South Africa
  5. From unique birth to meeting with a minister: A timeline of the ‘Thembisa 10’ ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...