Walmer, Summerstrand, Kariega are Nelson Mandela Bay’s Covid-19 hotspots

Nelson Mandela Bay has recorded 347 new Covid-19 cases, with Walmer, Kariega and Summerstrand identified as hotspots in the metro.

The number of active cases in the city has risen to 1,421, with infections soaring in the three areas, which had recorded 99, 97 and 88 cases respectively by Wednesday.

The severity of the situation had resulted in the metro being declared a hotspot, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber said on Thursday.

The chamber appealed to residents, business owners and staff to exercise extra caution as infections continued to rise.