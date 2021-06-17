South Africa

Western Cape officially enters third wave with 9,300 active Covid-19 cases

'We need new levels of vigilance — this is really urgent': premier Alan Winde

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
17 June 2021 - 11:00
People queue for Covid-19 vaccinations in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

The Western Cape has officially entered the third wave of Covid-19, says the head of health in the province Dr Keith Cloete.

He said on Thursday that deaths from Covid-19 in the province had reached about 13 per day (just more than double from a week ago), while the reproduction number in the last week has gone up to 1.4 (which means for every 10 people infected, another 14 get infected too).

“That gives you a sense of how new cases are accelerating. And it translates to a 68% increase in cases over a single week,” he said.

All districts have seen an increase, and rural districts specifically have seen a big increase: 77% over a week.

Cloete said the province now has 9,300 active cases, which is up from about 6,000 in a single week.

Gauteng hurtling towards ‘very serious’ third-wave peak and only you can slow it

Experts say people have become lax, predicting it will hit within weeks and be almost as bad as the first surge
News
18 hours ago

Premier Alan Winde said, “We are still seeing those increases every day and in the last 24 hours alone we saw 1,499 new infections. This means we need new levels of vigilance ... this is really urgent.”

He said slowing the spread was “in every single one of our hands”, and the province was focusing on readiness for the third wave.

This includes “monitoring oxygen very closely” and “making sure extra beds are available across the province”.

Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo said even as managing the third wave is a priority, “we need to balance providing care for Covid patients with providing care for others who are suffering from strokes, heart attacks, mental health issues and other health problems”.

“We have entered the third wave and we are urging everyone to stick to protocols. We are hoping it will be lower than the second wave but that depends entirely on our own behaviour,” added Cloete.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SA records more than 13,200 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

SA recorded more than 13,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Wednesday.
News
18 hours ago

‘We are in big trouble, it’s time to wake up’: Gauteng doctor as Covid-19 cases increase

We are not taking the third wave of Covid-19 infections seriously enough, warns a doctor in Gauteng.
News
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | South Africans must get over Covid-19 fatigue and take things seriously

Government seems to have learnt from its mistakes. It’s time for citizens to do the same before more people starve
Opinion & Analysis
18 hours ago
