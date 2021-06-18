'A stalwart on whose shoulders we all stand'- 5 tributes to Kenneth Kaunda you need to read
The passing of former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda has been described as a loss for the African continent.
Minister Fikile Mbalula and former public protector Thuli Madonsela are among local leaders who have joined scores in paying tribute to Kaunda, who served as president between 1964-1991.
Kaunda was being treated for pneumonia at the Maina Soko Medical Centre, a military hospital in Lusaka. His son Kambarage announced the sad news via the former president's Facebook page.
Zambian President Edgar Lungu also paid tribute to Kaunda and thanked him for his sacrifice in the fight against colonisation and British rule in the Southern African country.
“I learnt of your passing this afternoon with great sadness. You have gone at a time we least expected but we are comforted that you are now with Our Father, God Almighty in heaven.
“On behalf of the entire nation and on my own behalf, I pray that the entire Kaunda family is comforted as we mourn our First President and true African icon. May the soul of Dr Kenneth David Kaunda Rest In Eternal Peace,” Lunga wrote on his Facebook page.
Here are five touching tributes to Kaunda:
"A great tree has fallen. Africa hurts"
A great tree has fallen. Africa hurts 💔#RIPKK. We are grateful for his sacrifice for our freedom. Heartfelt condolences to former Pres. Kaunda’s family and the people of Zambia. 💔 pic.twitter.com/AwzrzENo8g— Prof Thuli Madonsela #MelosKingdom (@ThuliMadonsela3) June 17, 2021
" A man of integrity and a visionary leader"
I would like to extend my condolences to the people of Zambia at this time.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) June 17, 2021
Kenneth Kaunda was a man of integrity and a visionary leader.
May his soul Rest In Peace. #RIPKennethKaunda pic.twitter.com/iD16shm4JL
"We remain indebted to him for his sacrifices in the struggle for South Africa."
My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & people of Zambia on the passing on of the pioneer leader, the founding father & first president of an independent #Zambia, Dr #KennethKaunda. We remain indebted to him for his sacrifices in the struggle for South Africa. #RIPKK 🇿🇲 pic.twitter.com/BhXqkddpd6— David Makhura (@David_Makhura) June 17, 2021
"A stalwart on whose shoulders we all stand"
A key African liberation visionary, a stalwart on whose shoulders we all stand. A model of what one nation can do to birth & benefit all. You fought great.Your legacy is our call of duty! On behalf of the New Africa,RIP Our KK, Father Africa. One Africa,One people! #RIPKK pic.twitter.com/tjCq5YVrjR— nelson chamisa🇿🇼 (@nelsonchamisa) June 17, 2021
"A world icon, freedom fighter and great African giant"
We join our Zambian brothers and sisters today in mourning a World Icon, a freedom fighter and a great African giant. Zambia’s first Republican President, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda departs at 97.— |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) June 17, 2021
A Legend and Africa’s greatest son #KennethKaunda pic.twitter.com/GoBpvkBKCF