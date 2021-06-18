South Africa

'A stalwart on whose shoulders we all stand'- 5 tributes to Kenneth Kaunda you need to read

18 June 2021 - 08:00
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda has passed on at age 97. File photo.
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda has passed on at age 97. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Salim Henry RSS/GB/File Photo

The passing of former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda has been described as a loss for the African continent.

Minister Fikile Mbalula and former public protector Thuli Madonsela are among local leaders who have joined scores in paying tribute to Kaunda, who served as president between 1964-1991.

Kaunda was being treated for pneumonia at the Maina Soko Medical Centre, a military hospital in Lusaka. His son Kambarage announced the sad news via the former president's Facebook page. 

Zambian President Edgar Lungu also paid tribute to Kaunda and thanked him for his sacrifice in the fight against colonisation and British rule in the Southern African country.

“I learnt of your passing this afternoon with great sadness. You have gone at a time we least expected but we are comforted that you are now with Our Father, God Almighty in heaven.

“On behalf of the entire nation and on my own behalf, I pray that the entire Kaunda family is comforted as we mourn our First President and true African icon. May the soul of Dr Kenneth David Kaunda Rest In Eternal Peace,” Lunga wrote on his Facebook page. 

Here are five touching tributes to Kaunda:

"A great tree has fallen. Africa hurts"

" A man of integrity and a visionary leader"

"We remain indebted to him for his sacrifices in the struggle for South Africa."

"A stalwart on whose shoulders we all stand"

"A world icon, freedom fighter and great African giant"

