Announcement on ‘Thembisa 10’ coming soon, says Lindiwe Zulu

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu says she is waiting for consolidated information before “going public” and drawing a line under the decuplets saga that has gripped the country for the past two weeks.

Zulu told TimesLIVE on Friday morning she held a meeting with the provincial department of social development and the department of health and “we have a few loose ends that needed to be sorted out” before briefing the public about what really happened in the case involving Thembisa mother Gosiame Sithole, who claimed to have given birth to a record-breaking 10 babies.

Zulu would not be drawn on when the public announcement would take place, but said it could be next week.

On Wednesday, Independent Media alleged a “cover-up of mammoth proportions” about the story broken by its title Pretoria News, which reported Sithole had given birth to 10 babies at an unnamed hospital in Pretoria.

After doubt was cast on the story, Independent Media doubled down on its claims, saying it stood by their stories and had initiated a “private investigation” into the saga. The newspaper group claimed the denials that the babies existed were “part of a campaign to cover up medical negligence that involved senior politicians and public servants”.