Covid-19 cases in Gauteng schools continue to rise

There are now 4,700 Covid-19 cases in Gauteng schools, as infections in the provincial education sector continue to rise.

“We can confirm that the Covid-19 positive cases have increased. When you compare with the previous figure of just about 3,000, now we are standing at 4,706 cases that are coming from our schools,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

During his 2021/22 budget speech on Thursday, provincial education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced that 20 schools had closed in the province due to Covid-19 cases.

Lesufi said the third wave was causing “immeasurable panic and misery” in Gauteng schools.