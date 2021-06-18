Cyril's power move, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

The ANC chooses to publicly have an ideologically tense relationship with the most important role players in the market economy, but there are signs that President Cyril Ramaphosa values the opinions of business leaders.

Ramaphosa's political life, however, is more or less dependent on the nurturing of this historical suspicion of the capital leadership.

Piet Croucamp got flak from a business mogul after suggesting in the media that this person had talks with the president before his announcement about private power generation. “My contention was that these talks led to the president convincing his minerals and energy minister to change the policy,” he writes in this week's edition of Vrye Weekblad.