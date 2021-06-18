Fishermen, oyster farmers fear power-generating ship will kill business

A floating gas-turbine generator meant to alleviate SA's crippling power cuts has run into objections by oyster farmers and small-scale fishermen, who fear the environmental damage will destroy their livelihoods.

The seafood sellers fear the 415 megawatt ship — to be moored for two decades at Saldanha Bay, 140km north of Cape Town — will pump hot water into the bay and make endless noise, spoiling farmed oysters and scaring off fish as Africa's most industrialised country scrambles to fix electricity problems.

Responding to complaints by the Green Connection environmental justice group, the South African government on June 11 suspended an environmental authorisation application for operator Karpowership in Saldanha Bay. It cited the Green Connection's allegation that Karpowership failed to conduct specialist studies on underwater engine noise.

“Our team believes that this complaint is without merit,” Karpowership SA spokesperson Kay Sexwale said on Wednesday.

Saldanha Bay is SA's first sea-based aquaculture zone, with 16 new entrants welcomed last year to an industry worth around one billion rand ($72 million) annually, Fisheries Department officials said.