French government to vaccinate its citizens in SA

If you are French, aged 55 and above, and live in SA you are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination.

This week the French embassy in SA and the consulates-general of Cape Town and Johannesburg announced that they will be vaccinating French nationals in the country, including the staff in the French network who are aged 55 and older.

The vaccination campaign follows the visit to SA by French President Emmanuel Macron a few weeks ago.

The vaccination campaign started on Thursday June 17 in Pretoria and will move to Cape Town on Saturday, June 19.

“The vaccine used is the Janssen vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, which is reserved for people aged 55 and over by the French health authorities,” said the embassy in a statement.

The following groups are eligible for vaccination, if they are 55 years of age and over: