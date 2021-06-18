Man arrested for 'stabbing noisy dog with metre-long homemade sword'

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a “noisy” dog with a “homemade sword”, fashioned from a flat metal bar, at an informal settlement in Nomzamo, Strand, in the Western Cape.

Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said the suspect allegedly had an argument with the owner of the dog, named Scubie, about the noise it was making.

“Both parties went inside their house. After a while the owner heard a dog crying very loud and he went to check and found the dog with a stab wound,” said Van Wyk.

Scubie was taken to Gordon’s Bay animal clinic where he died.

The incident happened in the evening of June 10.

The man was arrested on Thursday morning and is expected to appear in the Strand magistrate’s court soon.