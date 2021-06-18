Mzwanele Manyi appointed as Jacob Zuma’s spokesperson: four questions answered

Will he be paid?

Speaking on CapeTalk on Thursday, Manyi responded to the question of whether he was being paid for the job, saying it was “a private matter, not a matter for public consumption”.

“One thing for sure, I am not getting money from the government. Whatever arrangements I have with [former] president Zuma is a private matter,” said Manyi.

What can the country expect?

He said his job is to make sure Zuma’s “side of the story” is told and reveal “shocking stuff”, adding once these are unearthed SA will have a “different approach in terms of how they view" Zuma.

“I am here just to make sure [former] president Zuma’s side of the story is aired, put on the table and well-known because everybody is talking about him and his side of the story is never told,” said Manyi.

What will he do about fake accounts?

“Give me a week. The machinery will be well-oiled,” Manyi told social media users.

The former president appeared at the Pietermaritzburg high court last month on charges of racketeering, two counts of corruption and 12 counts of fraud, nine of which are for allegedly submitting false income tax returns. He is charged along with French arms manufacturer Thales.