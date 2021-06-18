South Africa

SA records more than 10,500 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

18 June 2021 - 20:31 By TimesLIVE
Image: Pixabay

SA recorded more than 10,510 new Covid-19 cases and 118 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Friday.

This means that there have been 1,796,589 confirmed cases and 58,441 fatalities recorded across SA to date.

According to the NICD, the new infections came at a 20.5% positivity rate.

The majority of the new cases came from Gauteng (6,969 cases, or 66.3%). Only three other provinces recorded more than 500 cases in the past 24 hours — the Western Cape (830 cases), the North West (567) and KwaZulu-Natal (553).

The NICD said that there had been 1,510 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that there are now 9,255 people being treated in the country's hospitals for Covid-19.

