UPDATE | Government response to third wave of Covid-19 pandemic

The deployment of military health services was scheduled to start on Friday “so we can start the process of ensuring we ease the burden in Gauteng where healthcare workers are facing serious pressure”.

Kubayi-Ngubane also had talks with public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu about assisting with capacity.

The acting health minister said additional pressure was caused by a lack of beds after Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital was evacuated.

“I can confirm that by next week the oncology side [of the hospital] will be handed over to start operating. The other issue that needed to be dealt with was around the fire doors, and they have been installed. We are not going to relax. We will get Charlotte Maxeke on track.”

By the end of Thursday, the health department said two million South Africans had been vaccinated.

However, Kubayi-Ngubane cautioned the nation: “Just because you are vaccinated does not mean people should lower their guard.”

The latest on the vaccine rollout

Elaborating on the vaccination rollout, Dr Nicholas Crisp said it began with the vaccination of 479,000 healthcare workers under the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Sisonke trial.

“If we want to get closer to the people, we need more sites and more vaccines. We fortunately have received the 300,000 doses we have been looking for to bridge the J&J conundrum we had when the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) locked up the vaccines and we will immediately start rolling out two programmes,” said Crisp.

The department is aiming to vaccinate 582,000 people in the public and private education sector within 10 working days.

“Many of these people would have already been vaccinated because they are over the age of 60 and work as psychologists and healthcare workers, but most still need to be vaccinated.”