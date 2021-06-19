All teachers to be vaccinated by July 8, says Angie Motshekga

All teachers will receive a Covid-19 vaccination by the time the winter school holiday begins, basic education minister Angie Motshekga said on Saturday.

But she said schools would not close in response to the surging third wave of Covid-19.

Briefing the media in Pretoria about the impact of Covid-19 on schools, Motshekga said 582,000 staff at public and private schools would be vaccinated between Wednesday and July 8.

The jab recipients would include support workers and people who work at education department offices nationally and provincially.

"As a sector we had appealed to cabinet and the department of health that teachers should be prioritised and we are excited that vaccines have been secured," said Motshekga.

"We have been working around the clock to finalise a plan for the vaccination of our staff. Subsequently, this morning we also had consultations with our other key stakeholders."