Civil servant embroiled in R300,000 expenses fiddles fails in reinstatement bid

A senior public servant who was fired for her involvement in a series of expenses fiddles totalling more than R300,000 has failed in a last-ditch bid to get her job back.

Ntombifuthi Zanele Ngcaku was a deputy director in the KwaZulu-Natal social development department, earning R52,224 a month, when she was dismissed in May 2019.

She was found guilty of:

Making false travel claims totalling R58,778 and false accommodation claims totalling R22,591;

Making false claims for incidentals and accommodation totalling R1,447;

Approving fuel claims totalling R215,953 for a fellow deputy director without authority; and

Claiming R1,297 for using her private car to travel to a meeting which she did not attend.

Appealing for reinstatement to Public Health and Social Development Sectoral Bargaining Council commissioner Lindiwe Makhanya, Ngcaku argued that her dismissal was unfair because it was common practice in the department that people who made false claims were not fired.

Makhanya said she found this argument “astonishing” because it meant Ngcaku “appeared not to see anything wrong with employees who abuse state funds”.