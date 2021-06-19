South Africa

Hawks flag down suspect who ‘drove off in Range Rover after duping bank’

19 June 2021 - 09:28
The Hawks have arrested two men for allegedly submitting fraudulent documents to a bank to buy a Range Rover.
The Hawks have arrested two men for allegedly submitting fraudulent documents to a bank to buy a Range Rover.
Image: Supplied

A suspected fraudster's flashy wheels have seized up after the Hawks discovered the Range Rover was allegedly bought with the help of forged documents.

The suspect and an alleged accomplice were served with summons to appear in court this month. Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said the pair were due to appear in the specialised commercial crimes court in Pretoria on July 2.

“This follows an extensive investigation by the Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation team in Johannesburg regarding the suspects who allegedly submitted fraudulent documents in support of the vehicle asset finance application,” said Nkwalase.

Oxford scam artists turn Bloemfontein principal into a fake prof

A college principal who insists on calling herself a professor, despite not being appointed one by a recognised university, has lost a legal bid to ...
News
1 month ago

“The application for (a) Range Rover received in May 2012 was approved and the applicant took delivery of the vehicle. However, the financial institution did not receive the follow-up payments and consequently suffered a financial loss of over R700,000.”

Nkwalase said an investigation ensued.

“Preliminary investigation by the Hawks revealed that the applicant allegedly acted in concert with his friend who later received the vehicle for his personal use.

“They were subsequently served with court summons ... to face two counts of fraud and forgery.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Bishop's right-hand man arrested for alleged fraud

Six people have been arrested to date in connection with the alleged intricate web of fraudulent activities targeting the estranged wife of a leader ...
News
2 weeks ago

Gauteng police bust suspects for impersonating cops

Gauteng police have arrested two suspects for allegedly impersonating police officers, possession of an unlicensed firearm and fraud.
News
2 weeks ago

Woman arrested for posting 'fake hijacking' on Twitter

'A police team swiftly established discrepancies in the supposed victim's statement,' police said on Thursday night.
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Independent Media accuses health department of ‘cover up’ in case of the ... South Africa
  2. Electrocuted couple's 'meter bridged, earth disconnected': City Power South Africa
  3. Announcement on ‘Thembisa 10’ coming soon, says Lindiwe Zulu South Africa
  4. Health department breaks its silence over the 'Thembisa 10' babies South Africa
  5. Botswana unearths 'world's third largest diamond' Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...